WWE Raw Ratings Report: Seth Rollins vs. Damien Priest headline match leads to notable viewership change

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Monday’s episode of WWE Raw averaged 1.828 million viewers, up from 1.611 million the prior week and above the average through 22 weeks leading into this week’s episode of 1.803 million.

The hourly viewership average was:

1.898 million

1.759 million

1.827 million

The first-to-third hour dropoff of 71,000 is the second-lowest of the year and well below the average dropoff of 226,000. That’s a sign people stuck around for the World Hvt. Title defense by Seth Rollins against Damian Priest in the main event. The third hour opened with Miz TV featuring Cody Rhodes.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Raw drew a 0.56 rating, up from 0.52 last week and in line with the 0.55 average in 2023 headed into this week. Each hour finished in positions 1, 2, and 4 among all cable shows in that key demographic on Monday night.

In the male 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.75, up from 0.67 last week and above the 0.72 average in 2023 headed into this week.

The younger 18-34 male demo also increased to 0.54 from 0.47 the prior week and above the 0.48 average headed into this week.

The 0.55 average rating in the 18-49 demographic through 23 weeks this year is above the 0.46 through 23 weeks in 2022.