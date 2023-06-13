FREE PODCAST 6/12 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Vallejos: Seth-Balor build, Becky-Stark exchange, KO & Sami vs. Gunther & Kaiser, Cody vs. Miz 10 years after their last Raw match (154 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Robert Vallejos from PWTorch. They discuss the build for Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor now set for Money in the Bank, the Kevin Owens-Sami Zayn dynamic with KO playing the hot-head, what’s next for Natalya, Becky Lynch-Zoey Stark, Miz vs. Cody Rhodes, more Money in the Bank developments, and more with live callers and emails.

Then in a bonus segment, the previously VIP-exclusive Wade Keller Hotline reviewing the June 10 2013 episode of Raw from ten years ago this week including Cody Rhodes vs. Miz also, plus final hype for Sunday’s Payback PPV, Vince McMahon-Stephanie McMahon-Hunter resolve their differences, the John Cena-Ryback show-closing brawl, Daniel Bryan vs. Seth Rollins shines, Kaitlyn’s secret admirer revealed, and more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO