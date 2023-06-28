AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (6/28): Keller’s report on Jericho & Guevara vs. Sting & Darby, Baker vs. Soho, Ishii vs. Moxley, Perry speaks

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

JUNE 28, 2023

HAMILTON, ONT.

AIRED ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-The Dynamite opening theme aired. Excalibur then introduced the show as pryo blasted in the arena. He said they are riding high after Forbidden Door, and referred to it as one of the greatest PPVs of all time.

(1) JON MOXLEY (w/Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli) vs. TOMOHIRO ISHII

Moxley came out to “Wild Thing” again through the crowd. The announcers talked about “the tough loss” for the Blackpool Combat Club at Forbidden Door, noting they were coming to the show with a chip on their shoulder as a result. As Ishii made his entrance, clips aired of him at Forbidden Door including scoring the pin on Yuta.

They stood center ring and exchanged various stiff strikes for three minutes before Moxley got the better of Ishii and scored a two count. He then tossed him to the floor.