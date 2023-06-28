BCC vs. The Elite Blood and Guts match announced for AEW’s debut at TD Garden in Boston

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Elite will face Blackpool Combat Club in a Blood and Guts match on July 19 at TD Garden in Boston, Mass.

The match was made official tonight on Dynamite after The Elite (Hangman Page & The Young Bucks) beat The Dark Order (Evil Uno & John Silver & Alex Reynolds) in a six man tag. After the match, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli from BCC jumped The Elite from behind. The Dark Order had the opportunity to make the save, but they didn’t. Konosuke Takeshita and Don West joined BCC in the ring to help beat down The Elite. Hangman Page came up bleeding and Eddie Kingston ran down to the ring to try to help The Elite, but he was overwhelmed by The BCC.

Jon Moxley cut a promo challening The Elite to a Blood and Guts match on July 19 in Boston. He said they had all pushed themselves to their limits before and now it’s time to push themselves beyond their limits. The match was quickly made official with an on-screen graphic.