FREE PODCAST 7/13 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show w/Keller & Parks – 5 Yrs Ago: On-Site Correspondent, final Extreme Rules hype, GLOW season two, NJPW-U.S., more (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this five years ago flashback (7-11-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch columnist Greg Parks to discuss WWE Smackdown which included final hype for Extreme Rules. They begin with some comments about how “lite” and “amusing” the tone of the show was without a sense of gravity that what was happening on Sunday had important ramifications. The first half of the show features live callers commenting on Smackdown and then the next segment features the Mailbag. Greg also comments on his three most recent columns and updates whether anything has changed regarding his viewpoints on New Japan in the U.S., Summerslam WWE Title and Universal Title scenarios, and whether GLOW season one seemed built around there being a second season or it was self-contained and thus season two felt like it was a whole new idea. Plus Greg gives his predictions on every Extreme Rules match.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO