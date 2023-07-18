Khan says AEW safety memo more ‘guidelines for referees’

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW CEO Tony Khan made an appearance on The Dan LeBatard Show on Tuesday. During the interview, he was asked about the reported memo that circulated last week, in which unprotected chairshots, spitting, and bleeding in the crowd were banned. In addition, other moves or spots now require approval from a coach (i.e. agent) before they would be allowed to be implemented into a match.

“I want to have a great pro wrestling company,” Khan said. “A hard-hitting pro wrestling company. Those aren’t really crazy changes. It’s nothing that’s going to change the show. It’s really more guidelines for the referees as much as anything else. It’s good stuff for the wrestlers to know.”

The memo circulated backstage was titled “Healthy and Safety Protocols Relating to Matches,” and it went into effect this month.

OR CHECK OUT THIS PROWRESTLING.NET ARTICLE: Teddy Hart arrested after cops found a variety of drugs in his vehicle