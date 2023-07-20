AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (7/19): Blood & Guts draws one of the highest demo ratings of the year, year over year perspective

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night episode of AEW Dynamite (7/19) drew an average of 953,000 viewers for the “Blood & Guts” headlined episode. That was up from 825,000 the prior week a jump of 128,000. That was the highest viewership level since March 22, which drew 954,000. The highest viewership this year was 1.028 million on Feb. 22.

The average through 29 weeks this year is 881,000 viewers, so this week’s was well above average. The average through 29 weeks last year was 957,000, so this week’s episode drew what would have been roughly the average viewership last year through 29 weeks.

The 18-49 demo drew a 0.34 rating, up from 0.29 last week. Only the Feb. 22 episode drew a better demo rating (0.35) this year.

The average demo rating through 29 weeks this year is 0.30. Last year’s average was 0.36.

