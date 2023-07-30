FREE PODCAST 7/29 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Collision w/Keller & Moynahan: MJF & Cole challenge FTR, Punk reveals contents of bags, three on-site reports, mailbag, callers (150 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Patrick Moynahan from PWTorch to discuss AEW Collision with caller and email participation. They speak to three on-site correspondents, each bringing a different perspective and background as fans. Topics include the MJF & Adam Cole match against FTR and the crowd reactions, C.M. Punk’s promo exchange with Rick Starks and whether Punk said some counterproductive things, Miro’s backstage promo, the ladder match, and much more.

