FREE PODCAST 8/15 – WKPWP Interview Classic with Bob Holly: Comparing Ultimate Warrior and Randy Savage behind the scenes and in the ring, why Flair was so good, were Trish and Lita overrated, details on secret Wrestlers’ Court, more (97 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (8-9-2013), “Hardcore” Bob Holly, author of “The Hardcore Truth,” who joined the show for a second time, took live caller and email questions on a range of topics including:

Elaborating on his stance that Trish Stratus and Lita are overrated

Details on how Wrestlers’ Court worked

Thoughts on Kurt Angle’s DWI arrest and checking into treatment

More heavy praise for Shawn Michaels and also Triple H as great workers

What he has to say to his critics who are skeptical of his portraying himself as a nice guy these days, and more.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, he talked about Ultimate Warrior and Randy Savage as in-ring workers and how opposite they were behind the scenes. Also, how wrestling Ric Flair was so smooth and praise for his first favorite wrestler to watch as a fan, “Playboy” Buddy Rose.

