WWE Raw Results (8/14): Keller’s report on Drew & Riddle vs. New Day, Nakamura reveals message to Seth, Gunther vs. Gable for IC Title

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

AUGUST 21, 2023

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC AT CENTRE VIDEOTRON

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Tonight after WWE Raw, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Jake Barnett from ProWrestling.net to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW TWO HOURS OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.

[HOUR ONE]

-A video package aired on The Judgment Day and the match last week between Cody Rhodes and Finn Balor.

-Sami Zayn made his entrance in his home market to a massive, sustained ovation. The crowd sang “Olé” and Sami got a bit emotional as he absorbed the cheers. He finally said his first words nine minutes into the show. He welcomed everyone to Raw. He said a few words in French, then The Judgment Day interrupted. They walked to the ring and circled. Sami then asked if they really thought he’d come to Quebec alone. Kevin Owens’ music played and he charged out. Dominik tried to intercept him, but KO beat him up. He then gave Damien Priest a stunner. “The tag team champions are back in force!” said Cole. Sami and KO stood and absorbed cheers mid-ring as The Judgment Day regrouped ta ringside. Fans chanted, “Kevin Owens! Kevin Owens!” KO then said it’s been too long since he wrestled on Raw, so he challenged any two members of Judgment Day to face them later. He said something in French and fans cheered. KO threw the mic aside. Cole asked Adam Pearce to make the match official.

(Keller’s Analysis: The crowd was the MVP of that segment. The home market receptions are always a blast, especially when the wrestlers at least seem genuinely moved by sustained ovation.)

-Cole plugged that they’d hear from Nakamura later. Wade Barrett hyped Chad Gable challenging Gunther for the Intercontinental Title later.

-The New Day made their ring entrance. Cole said they’d face “the unconventional team” of Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle. [c]

-Cole commented on WrestleMania ticket sales, noting sales are now over 92,000.

(1) THE NEW DAY (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. MATT RIDDLE & DREW MCINTYRE