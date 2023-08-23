Warlord details things going black for 30 seconds the first time he faced Hulk Hogan, why Powers of Pain were split up by Vince McMahon, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Warlord, a WWE, NWA, and WCW wrestler in the 1980s and 1980s, joined “In the Room with Brady Hicks” on Vocation.com this past Monday. Topics include his tag team partner The Barbarian, Andre the Giant, Davey Boy Smith, Mr. Fuji, Haku, the Road Warriors, and more. For full audio of the interview, search “VOC Nation Wrestling Network” on your favorite podcast platform.

What’s Different Today…

When we were coming through the curtains, the one thing we’d have is a spotlight on us and we were larger than life because we had that spotlight and we just blew up people. Today they come out now with all the glitz and glamour and big fireworks going off. There’s huge TV behind them. It takes all that stuff to get them up to that level where we would just walk through a curtain and a spotlight and we were at that level. I mean, it was a different world back then and the guys in my era were just monsters. They were larger than life.

Famous WWF Split with Barbarian…

It’s just what it was at the time. What Vince wants, Vince gets. He wanted to see how we could do in singles. He kind of was looking at me maybe going to work with Hogan down the road. He was kind of looking at Barb working with Ultimate Warrior down the road, so it’s kind of what he thought. That’s the reason we separated.

The Hulk Hogan Program…

I think back when I first time I got in the ring along with Hulk Hogan, I got into the ring with Slick and here comes Hulk’s music. All you see was his head sticking above everybody else coming down. With the big spotlight on him. He gets up on the apron, crawls in the ring, and he walks around, points at people, tears his shirt, and brother, I tell you what, everything went black for about 30 seconds. I didn’t see him. I didn’t see the crowd. Just black. And I had goosebumps that didn’t stop the whole time. It’s like when you get to Madison Square Garden, you’ve made it in a professional sport. When you get in a ring with Hulk Hogan you’ve totally made it in professional wrestling. Definitely a pinch me moment.

