AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS – UPDATED (10/10): Keller’s report on “Title Tuesday” with Fenix vs. Cassidy, Saraya vs. Shida, Jay White vs. Hangman, plus MJF, Copeland, Christian (with Updated Expanded Analysis)

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

OCTOBER 10, 2023

INDEPENDENCE, MO. AT CABLE DAHMER ARENA

AIRED ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[PRE-SHOW YOUTUBE MATCH]

(A) EDDIE KINGSTON vs. MINORU SUZUKI

A couple minutes in, Suzuki completely no-sold a barrage of chest chops by Kingston. His chest turned red. They cut backstage to Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt, Satnum Singh, and Jay Lethal watching the match on a monitor backstage.

Suzuki nailed Kingston with hard elbows to the side of his head and dropped him. When Tony Schiavone asked whether anyone was going to try to score a pin, Excalibur asked if Jim Ross was there.

Suzuki set up a Gotch-style piledriver, but Kingston backdropped out of it and then hit a back elbow for a near fall. Kingston nailed Suzuki with a spinning backfist. Suzuki barely sold it. He tried again and then hit an enzuigiri followed by a Northern Lights Bomb for the win.

As Kingston’s music played, Suzuki pulled himself back into the ring. Fans applauded as they approached each other in a show of respect. Fans chanted “Suzuki!” Suzuki applauded and smiled. They went back to chopping each other and then raised each other’s arms. Kingston then asked the referee to raise Suzuki’s arm.

Kingston went to the announce desk and he told everyone to watch Dynamite and put a sleeper on Taz briefly. Everyone chuckled.

WINNER: Kingston to retain the New Japan Strong Open Weight Title and ROH Championship

-Tony Khan announced that AEW doctors didn’t clear Jon Moxley for tonight’s advertised match against Rey Fenix. Khan said Fenix would still defend his title. Hook and Orange Cassidy walked in. Hook, chomping on chips, told TK it should be Cassidy. TK said it’s a good idea. Cassidy hemmed and hawed. TK asked if he wanted it. Cassidy finally said he does.

-Renee Young and R.J. City said they put health first in AEW and she’s glad AEW is so careful with the health “of my husband, Jon Moxley.”

[HOUR ONE]

-Christian Cage opened the show in the production truck (odd choice, especially with the contrast of Cody Rhodes making a high-energy entrance in front of an enthusiastic crowd on NXT; I won’t be posting spoilers of match results or angles/announcements from NXT in this report). He said it’s “without a doubt” the biggest Dynamite in history and it’s fitting he’s the first person everyone sees. He brought up Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland. He said Swerve left a bad taste in his mouth when he cost his team a match at Wembley. He said Danielson fancies himself the best wrestler in the world, but he can prove otherwise. He said Luchasaurus will end the reign of the “Rated-R Superstar” Adam Copeland even before it gets started. He said he has procured the first 30 minutes of Dynamite to be commercial-free (which, oddly, the live crowd popped for, as if it affects them at all).

-The Dynamite opening aired and then they went to the stage where pyro blasted. The camera then panned the audience.

(1) BRYAN DANIELSON vs. SWERVE STRICKLAND (w/Prince Nana)



As Swerve came out with Nana, a clip aired of the Swerve vs. “Hangman” Adam Page match at WrestleDream. The bell rang five minutes into the hour. They fought back and forth center-ring the opening few minutes including some small package two counts. Swerve took control when he raked Danielson’s eyes while they battled on the ring apron and then side-slammed him on the edge of the ring apron.

Danielson turned momentum at 8:00 when he lifted his knees on a top rope 450 splash by Swerve. Danielson connected with a series of Yes Kicks to the chest. Swerve dropped face-first to the mat. Danielson scored a two count. Swerve took over again later by knocking a flying Danielson out of mid-air with an elbow.

Swerve landed a running dropkick to the side of Danielson’s head and then a top rope double stomp to Danielson’s chest for a two count. The crowd stood and applauded the kickout. Nana threw Swerve his crown and then distracted the ref. As Swerve was about to use it, Hangman ran out and yanked it out of his hands. Danielson then caught Swerve with a Psycho Knee for a three count.

WINNER: Danielson in 16:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good match. No shock Danielson won, and no shock there were some shenanigans leading to the finish to slightly “protect” Swerve, although Swerve basically lost clean since having a crown yanked from you shouldn’t count as an excuse for losing.)

-A promo vignette aired with Samoa Joe, wearing a suit with a cigar in hand. He said he’s soon to be AEW World Champion. He said Saturday on Collision his “ascension to greatness” will begin.

(2) CHRIS JERICHO vs. “POWERHOUSE” HOBBS (w/Don Callis)



The bell rang 26 minutes into the hour. They exchanged wild swings early. Hobbs took over with two spinebusters and a headbutt. Jericho tried to fight back, but Hobbs bashed him across his back with a forearm and then delivered another spinebuster. Schiavone wondered how many more of those Jericho could take. Hobbs landed kneedrops to Jericho’s ribs.

Jericho avoided a charging Hobbs in the corner and then landed a Codebreaker for a two count at 4:00. They put graphics in the corner hyping Adam Copeland’s first match in AEW and also another Toni Storm segment. Jericho applied a Walls of Jericho mid-ring at 6:00. Hobbs powered out and then powerslammed Jericho for a near fall. Hobbs landed another powerbomb. Excalibur said he’s never seen Jericho dominated quite like this. Hobbs put his knee on Jericho’s head and the ref counted to three. Taz said that was “impressive as hell” and “domination.”

WINNER: Hobbs in 7:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m not sure there could have been a more anti-climactic call of the actual three count by the announcers. They reacted on slight delay. This is a big win for Hobbs to dominate Jericho like this, and as much as it boosts Hobbs, I’m wondering how Jericho can come back from this as a serious main event threat. This just seems like a statement loss for Jericho that he’s aged out of being a main event threat. Good for him, though, being willing to put Hobbs over like that. I know he’s lost a lot of matches in recent months, but not like that. My only critique is the pace was just too slow. It kind of bordered on self-indulgently methodical and nearly boring at times as a result. Just moving a little quicker between moves and seeming more urgent would’ve helped.)

-Another skit aired with Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Adam Cole. Cole said he’s been at his house for a week and he needs to get his surgery, so what else does he need him to do. Strong said, “Cut the grass.” Cole went on to mow his lawn while using the leg scooter to support himself. They went in the house where Cole asked about the giraffe stuffy. Taven said it was a gift for Strong and went into details on giraffes. Cole said he’s sorry he asked. Cole asked why there’s no cell service or TV. He said he wanted to see Max on Dynamite. Strong said TV is the devil. Cole said he had to leave. Strong said he just needed one more thing.

(Keller’s Analysis: Ugh. The level of stupid is way higher than the effective humor, in my opinion. Nobody buys Cole spent a week doing chores in a house without cell service or TV. It’s just pointlessly ridiculous. He seems like such a sap for doing whatever Strong requests of him, with a badly injured ankle, while not pointing out that Taven and Bennett are able-bodied friends of Strong who could be doing these chores instead. What’s the premise that would explain why Cole feels obligated or beholden or guilt-ridden enough to abide by these ridiculous requests which, according to this farcical series of skits, has been going on for at least a week? It’s “comedy” without a foundation so ridiculous it’s hard to just let loose and laugh at what is intended to be funny.)

(3) REY FENIX vs. ORANGE CASSIDY – AEW International Title match

As Cassidy came out, they finally got around to mentioning that the top advertised match on the show wouldn’t take place. (Yes, TK announced it on the pre-show on YouTube, but they’ve known for hours and didn’t publicize it otherwise.) The bell rang 40 minutes into the hour. After some back and forth in the ring, they fought at ringside. Cassidy got the better of Fenix and threw him back into the ring.

When Cassidy climbed to the top rope, Fenix leaped up and landed an uppercut. Cassidy got knocked off balance. Fenix set up a Muscle Buster, but his back gave out. Cassidy then leaped off the second rope with a DDT followed by a tornado DDT for a two count. Cassidy signaled for his Orange Punch and then charged, but Fenix superkicked him. Fenix leaped toward Cassidy, but his back gave out again. Cassidy delivered a quick Beach Break for a near fall. Cassidy then landed his Orange Punch and leveraged Fenix’s shoulders down for a three count.

Penta El Zero Miedo came out to check on Fenix. Hook, Chuck Taylor, Mike Bennett, and Rocky Romero congratulated Cassidy at ringside.

WINNER: Cassidy at 5:00 to regain the AEW International Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: Given the Mox concussion situation, Cassidy was a logical replacement, although it does seems to get in the way of Cassidy having a fresh direction in a tag team with Hook.)

-They went to R.J. City and Toni Storm at the interview set in black and white. Toni threw to a movie called “Lover’s Lament: Act 1.” They cut to a split-screen break at that moment, so the movie played without sound. (Huh?) Storm ran back and forth and then danced for the camera. Then the break went to full screen instead of split screen and abruptly cut off the movie as Storm collapsed into a nearby chair. [c/pss]

(Keller’s Analysis: So they advertised a new Storm segment and then aired it on split-screen? This was as heavily advertised as anything on social media going into this show. Sure, it’s a “silent movie” so hearing the commercial instead isn’t a big deal, but it does take away from the impact to have it as a small box to the right of a commercial with sound. What Storm did here deserved our full attention at full size, ideally with a era-appropriate soundtrack accompanying it. But I do understand this was a new way for Tony Khan to try to hold viewers’ attention during a split-screen break knowing a lot of viewers would be flipping channels to see what was happening on NXT.)

(4) WARDLOW vs. MATT SYDAL

Wardlow delivered four powerbombs immediately. The ref stopped the match. Wardlow retreated through the audience.

WINNER: Wardlow in under 1:00.

-Renee approached Jericho backstage as a trainer iced his shoulder. Daniel Garcia walked up and checked on him. Matt Menard took issue with Garcia caring and said, “We’re better than this.” Renee said she’d try to get more info on Jericho later as Jericho winced.

(Keller’s Analysis: Uh, why not just ask Jericho for an update? Why did Garcia walking in and interrupting her prevent her from then asking Jericho and the trainer after Garcia walked away? Seriously, this is just so sloppy. It’d have been super-easy to just have the trainer wave her off when she asked again and then she could say she’s check back in later. Renee asking for an update was a backdrop for the Garcia-Mendard interaction, but that doesn’t mean all logic should be abandoned regarding how Renee approached her apparent intentions there.)

(5) “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE vs. JAY WHITE (w/Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, Juice Robinson, “Cardblade”)

White came out wearing the stolen AEW World Title belt. (It makes no sense AEW would let him just keep stolen property, especially the World Title belt, as if they have no authority over White in the context of their events. Sigh.) Taz said there’s nothing MJF could do since there were four guys when the belt was stolen. Schiavone said there are many ways to earn a title, but stealing one is the lowest form. White taunted Hangman with the belt after the bell rang 54 minutes into the hour. Then he slapped Hangman. White retreated to ringside after slapping him again. Hangman dove onto White and chopped him in front of his cohorts at ringside. They cut to a partial split screen break. [c/pss]

[HOUR TWO]

Back from the break, Hangman was in control. He chopped White and then overhead suplexed him. White avoided a dive by Hangman at ringside. Hangman clutched his right knee, but then powerbombed White against the edge of the ring apron. White took over in the ring and suplexed Hangman into the corner. He then drove Hangman’s knee over the edge of the ring apron. They cut to another split-screen break. [c/ss]

White avoided a Buckshot Lariat when Hangman’s knee gave out and went for a Blade Runner, but Hangman blocked that and delivered a Dead Eye for a near fall. The ref was slow to begin his count since White’s cohorts were creating a ruckus at ringside. Excalibur said the distraction might have cost Hangman the match. Prince Nana ran out and tried hit Hangman with the crown. As Hangman fended him off, White rolled him up for a three count with a handful of trunks.

Nana ran to the back as Hangman limped up the ramp in pursuit of him.

WINNER: White in 17:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good match. The finish was silly, and Nana’s character continues to have a “joined in progress” feel for the vast majority of Dynamite viewers who haven’t seen much or any of his prior character development in ROH over the years. Swerve is losing steam as AEW isn’t doing quite a good enough job establishing who he is and how people should feel about him.)

-MJF came out to his music as Bullet Club Gold celebrated. He paced on the stage and yelled, “Cut my music.” He called White a “son of a bitch.” He said he’s got the main event he wanted at Full Gear. He then asked for his title belt back. Fans chanted, “Give it back!” White said they don’t want to hear any more from him. Fans booed. He said they want to hear from J-A-Y! As he talked, fans loudly chanted “Shut the f— up!” White said he was going to say yes, but he so rude, so the answer is no.

MJF said he’ll be the bigger man. He said he knows Jay better than he knows him because he was once him. He said he’s not far off but he’s trying. He said Jay will do whatever it takes to get what he wants. He said he is using the other guys surrounding him because that’s right out of the MJF playbook. He said he wakes up every day now and tries to be a better man. He said it’s hard and he hates it. He said when he looks in the mirror, he doesn’t hate the reflection. He said for the first time in his life, he has earned the fans respect.

He said he cares about his brother Adam Cole who is out injured and needs two surgeries. He said he also cares about the belt. He said that is his livelihood and his legacy. He said when you win the title, it means you’re the best wrestler in the world. He said if those schmucks weren’t surrounding him, he’d have already taken back what is his. He said he doesn’t let that cloud his judgment. He said he knows how talented White is and that he’s “elite” and “next level.” He said some day he will join the club as having been an AEW World Champion. He told him to do the hard thing for once and do what he’s done and dig deep, be a man, show some dignity and respect to the sport and the fans, and give him back what he has not yet earned. Austin and Juice laughed uproariously.

White asked if he’s really just asking him to give it back to him. He thanked him for asking so nicely. He said that’s not how it works. He said he has to win it officially in a match. He told him to be patient and he’ll get his chance. He told MJF to find four wrestlers who can tolerate him and if they can beat the four of them, he can have the belt back.

Juice said he heard through the grapevine that next week there’s a Dynamite Diamond Dozen Battle Royal for a chance to win “that stupid ring.” He said he’s going to win that battle royal and hold everything he owns. He said when he’s done, he’ll give him a present, “something you’re really gonna like.” He pulled out a roll of quarters. (This is not the week for Jewish jokes, if there’s ever a time for those in pro wrestling angles.) MJF yelled that he’ll end Juice’s life if he comes at him with those quarters. Excalibur said MJF has talked about bullies who’d throw quarters at him when he was growing up.

(Keller’s Analysis: It’s good seeing a more serious version of MJF in the role of World Champion here. Everything is overshadowed by the horrendous and tasteless judgment of propagating a Jewish stereotype in pursuit of “heel heat” in a pro wrestling storyline in light of what happened in Isreal over the weekend. Just terrible, terrible judgment. Even if you think somehow “it’s no big deal because a heel said it,” it’s just bad for business and the type of thing that could blow up and cost AEW viewers and advertisers and the trust of their TV partners. MJF’s promos and angles tend to push beyond bounders in ways that might be justified at times if he were an untalented hack just trying to create waves and land on radars. He’s a generational talent who can succeed at the highest of levels not going to the places he goes. While being picked on by antisemitic bullies is find as part of his biography as a character, AEW shouldn’t introduce new antisemetic acts from grown men whom they (storyline-wise, not just in real life) choose to employ. Seriously, what Juice did would be ground for a lengthy suspension or permanent ban in any pro sport or probably ruin a career of any actor. Why, storyline-wise, is AEW management going to “just let that slide”? The other thing that makes no sense, but is less of a big deal, is that we’re to believe AEW management is okay with White parading around with stolen property. Why not just order him to return the belt or else he’ll be suspended, fired, or banned from future title matches?) [c/pss]

(6) SARAYA vs. HIKARU SHIDA – AEW Women’s Title match

The bell rang 29 minutes into the hour. Shida dominated early. When she landed a running knee at ringside, a woman in a black outfit and head scarf showed up with a spray can. It was Ruby Soho. Shida sprayed her. Storm then ran out and hit Soho with her shoes and then dumped her back into the crowd. They cut to a break as Storm pursued her through the crowd. [c/ss]

Shida gave Saraya a German suplex on the ring apron. Saraya took over and went for a sharpshooter mid-ring. Shida upkicked to escape and then kicked Saraya. Saraya landed a cradle DDT for a two count seconds later. Saraya grabbed a kendo stick. The ref took it. She then instead sprayed Shida in the face and scored a near fall. Fans popped for the kickout. Fans chanted “Holy Shida!” After a Falcon Arrow by Shida, they exchanged leverage two counts, ending with Shida getting the three count.

WINNER: Shida in 11:00 to win the AEW Women’s Title.

-They went to the announcers. Excalibur said Jericho was taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated. Schiavone said TK has told him AEW has donated over 50,000 toys to Toys for Tots. “It’s all about doing for people who are in need,” he said.

-Excalibur plugged Rampage and Collision matches. [c/pss]

-During the partial split-screen break, they showed Callis and Takeshita holding up signs like Sammy Guevara has done saying Sammy Guevara will return and Kenny Omega will pay. Callis and Takeshita were very pleased with themselves.

-Renee interviewed MJF backstage. In a soft-spoken tone, he said he’s not in the mood to be interviewed, but he wanted to call his friend and ask for advice. MJF asked where he’s been. He updated him on what’s going on. Cole’s reception was bad and he said he was still at Strong’s house “in the middle of nowhere.” Then the call reception got worse and the call ended. Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn approached MJF. Caster offered to team with him against Bullet Club. MJF shook his head and walked away. Billy then asked Caster when he decided he could offer up his services. He also asked what his fascination is with MJF. Caster said they began wrestling together he considers him a friend, plus he needs their help. Caster said he also likes when he plays hard to get. Bowens shook his head and Gunn walked away.

-Luchasaurus, accompanied by Christian, made his entrance. Excalibur said Darby wasn’t cleared to travel and wasn’t there. Christian told the fans to keep the noise down while he conducted his business. He said unlike their Kansas City Chiefs, he doesn’t need extra help to get his wins. He took some digs at Copeland and then said he’s not the leader of Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne, but rather he’s their father.

He said a few years ago, Copeland didn’t want to finish their careers together like he suggested they do last week. He said back then, he was deliberately being held back when he was clearly the more talented of the two. He asked where Copeland’s tag team aspirations were back then. “My how things have changed,” he said. He said Copeland’s career is on a downward slope while his is on the rise as the most talked about star in the business.

He said Copeland needs him, and he doesn’t need Copeland now. He said he has a lot of fans around the world. He said he knows his wife Beth is a huge fan. He said he’s already bored, so he’s going to have Luchasaurus end him right there. He told Beth to put some clean sheets on the bed “because your new father is coming home, girls.” Copeland’s entrance played and he charged to the ring.

Christian bailed out immediately. Luchasaurus held his ground. Wayne grabbed Copeland’s left boot. Luchasaurus kicked him. He then clotheslined Copeland from behind. A ref ran into the ring and backed Luchasaurus away. He asked Copeland how he was doing (which is a nice change from just reflexively calling for the bell after a heel gains an illegal unfair advantage with a pre-match attack). Copeland pulled himself up as fans cheered. He let out a roar and told the ref to ring the bell.

(Keller’s Analysis: More great heel work from Christian. Nick Wayne’s body language and facial expressions as a heel are promising.)

(7) ADAM COPELAND vs. LUCHASAURUS (w/Christian)

The bell rang 56 minutes into the hour. Luchasaurus attacked Copeland and delivered a tombstone for a near fall. They showed Christian watching from a chair on the ramp near the stage. Luchasaurus methodically beat down Copeland for several minutes.

[OVERRUN]

A minute into the overrun they cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

The methodical beatdown continued during the break. Copeland gave a diving Luchasaurus a DDT at ringside. (Not the biggest impact as Luchasaurus just sort of somersaulted onto his back.) In the ring, Copeland dove onto Luchasaurus’s back. Both were down and slow to get up. Copeland delivered an impaler DDT for a two count. Schiavone said Copeland was too slow making the cover.

Luchasaurus set up a suplex off the top rope onto steps set on their side. Edge fought back and landed a superplex. Again, both were down and slow to get up. Luchasaurus leapfrogged a Copeland spear attempt and Copeland crashed into a chair wedged in the corner. He then chokeslammed Copeland for a near fall. They cut to a frustrated Christian. They stood and gave each other simultaneous big boots.

Luchasaurus slammed Copeland onto the ring apron, then leaped onto the steps and then at Luchasaurus with a spear of sorts. Back in the ring, Christian charged with the TNT Title belt. Copeland yanked it away and hit Luchasaurus in the head with it. Wayne was distracting the ref, anticipating Christian using it. Luchasaurus got up and confronted Christian, thinking he hit him. Copeland then caught Luchasaurus with a spear when he turned around and scored the three count.

WINNER: Copeland in 16:00.

-Afterward, Wayne and Luchasaurus stomped away on Edge. Danielson ran out for the save. Christian joined the fight. Claudio and Wheeler Yuta ran out and beat up Wayne and Christian. Gates of Agony then attacked Claudio and Yuta. Hangman charged out and joined in the fight. Edge then speared Wayne. They (inexcusably) missed the move, even though it was telegraphed and director certainly had to be clued in ahead of time. (Geesh.)

(Keller’s Analysis: A decent match, but it did come across as AEW just having Luchasaurus beat down Copeland as long as it took to outlast what NXT was doing with Undertaker on the other channel. It made Copeland look pretty weak out of the gate. It’s not like Luchasaurus is pushed as a World Title-level heel in the ring. The brawl at the end was high-energy and lays the foundation for several multi-man match possibilities.)