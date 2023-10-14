AEW COLLISION FEUD TRACKER: Starks & Big Bill win tag titles, Toni Storm vs. The World, Shane Taylor vs. Keith Lee, Miro and C.J. missing, Ian replaces Kelly

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ricky Starks & Big Bill vs. FTR

The best tag team in the world, a team whose harmonious tag team skills I’ve compared to The Bee Gees, got absolutely smoked by Ricky Starks & Big Bill. In last week’s column I advocated for the challengers to win, because Ricky Starks needed to win a major match, but I didn’t expect it to be as emphatic. I just hope that Starks & Bill get a real run with the belts. It certainly would seem they’ll be facing The Young Bucks at Full Gear at the Fabulous Forum. They should defeat the Bucks strong and convincingly. FTR worked tirelessly to restore prestige to those titles. Starks & Bill should be given the opportunity to continue that great work.

Grade: A+

Toni Storm vs. The World

Toni Storm is not Collision-exclusive but I can’t not say all the good things about her. She is doing the best work of her career on a weekly, sometimes bi-weekly, basis. She is completely dialed into this whackadoodle Norma Desmond character and it’s a blast to watch. She and R.J. City play off each other quite well. She got a win over Kiera Hogan. I say put the TBS title on her and let treat it as an Academy Award in her delusional mind.

Grade: A+

Shane Taylor vs. Keith Lee

Two big boys clashing. What’s not to like? The former Pretty Boy Killers should have a fun match eventually, but this was just a basic promo to help set that up.

Grade: B

Miro and C.J.

There was no sign of Mr or Mrs. Miro on Collision last week. Here’s a sentence I never ever thought I’d say but I need C.J. on my TV, please. The same way in the ’80s Dire Straits wanted their MTV, I want my C.J. Perry.

Grade: N/A

Kevin Kelly vs. The Viewers

Rejoice! Kevin Kelly was presumably in Japan and thus not making our viewing experience less pleasant. Instead we got Ian Riccaboni. He’s got all of Kevin Kelly’s positives without any of the major negatives. Can we please keep him, Tony? Pretty please?

