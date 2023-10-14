UFC 5 Game Modes Deep Dive video released

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A new UFC 5 game modes video has been released that is hosted by Hosted by EA Sports UFC Gamechanger Bayliun.

The trailer takes a look at the following game modes:

UFC Fight Week – Revamped into a next-level event-driven live service update, players can participate in a series of challenges and features directly connected to the UFC’s blockbuster PPV cards in a way never done before.

Fight Week Challenges: Each fight week, players are presented with PPV-affiliated objectives that can unlock related rewards when completed, including created fighter Vanity Items, player profile customization assets, emotes and UFC Athlete Alter Egos.

Fight Picks: Now, players can make predictions for the main card of every PPV. Climb the community leaderboard with accurate picks and earn the opportunity to attain additional customizable assets.

Fight Week Contracts: Players will be presented with a daily fight offer where they compete against AI opponents inspired by the current UFC calendar.

Online Career Mode – This standalone mode includes skill-based matchmaking, division progression and title chases across four divisions. Use your created fighters to progress their skill sets and elevate their fighting opportunities against other real-world players.

Fight Now – A restructuring of the Fight Now experience offers a suite of authentic MMA/UFC match types to the fan-favorite mode, including Main Card, Main Event, Championship, Backyard, and Kumite.

UFC 5 will be available worldwide on Oct. 27 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Deluxe Edition will be available beginning Oct. 24 on both platforms for players who pre-order and includes playable fighters Mike Tyson, Muhammad Ali and Fedor Emelianenko. Those that pre-order also will get access to three Bruce Lee Alter Egos. EA Play members will receive early access to the game with a 10-hour trial beginning on Oct. 24. For more details on UFC 5, visit: http://x.ea.com/ufc5/home.

You can watch the UFC 5 game modes deep dive trailer below: