WWE MAIN EVENT TV RESULTS (10/25): Katana Chance vs. Xia Li, Tyler Bate vs. Damon Kemp

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

OCTOBER 25, 2023

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Byron Saxton, Wade Barrett

More fresh blood for Main Event: Tyler Bate wrestles Damon Kemp

(1) KATANA CHANCE (w/ Kayden Carter) vs. XIA LI

Li threw Chance to the mat after a brief lockup. Chance escaped from a waist lock, then rolled up Li for a one-count. Chance hit Li with a low drop kick, then landed a somersault senton and covered for two. Li kicked Chance, who was on the apron, out to ringside. She rolled Chance back in and briefly exchanged words with Carter on the floor. Li stomped Chance several times in the middle of the ring. Li snap suplexed Chance, then covered for two. Li fired Chance into a corner, then ran after her and punched her to the mat. Li screamed, “Come on!” in Chance’s face. Li tossed Chance across the ring, then covered for another two-count.

Chance escaped from a fireman’s carry by tossing Li with an arm drag. Chance landed body blows, knocking Li back into a corner. Chance screamed and clotheslined Li in that corner, then hit a spinning heel kick. Chance covered for two. Li came back with a knee strike to Chance’s midsection. Chance landed a double stomp to the back of Li’s neck. Li kicked Chance twice, then leveled Li with a spinning kick. She covered with her knee across Chance’s throat for the three-count.

WINNER: Xia Li by pinfall in 5:40.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Decent match, and I enjoyed Li’s ruthlessness.)

(2) TYLER BATE vs. DAMON KEMP

The men locked up and were evenly matched. Kemp shoved Bate into the ropes after the ref called for a break. Kemp showed up Bate with some mat wrestling, then patted Bate’s face patronizingly. Kemp leveled Bate with a shoulder block. Bate returned fire with a drop kick and two hip tosses and a side headlock takeover. Kemp escaped and body slammed Bate to the mat. He followed up by tossing Bate into the air before hitting a lung blower. We cut to break.

Kemp landed a release German suplex as we returned from break. He covered Bate. Kemp applied a rear bear hug. He suplexed Bate again, but this time Bate landed on his feet. Bate took Kemp down with a clothesline and drop kick. He scooped and scammed the larger Kemp. From the middle rope, Bate hit a flying European uppercut. He bounced off the ropes and took Kemp down with a lariat. Bate hoisted Kemp into an airplane spin before slamming him to the mat. Bate covered for two. Bate set up for the Tyler Driver ’97 but Kemp escaped. Kemp knocked Bate off of the turnbuckles, then turned him inside out with a big running clothesline. Bate knocked Kemp silly with a cross punch, then hit the Tyler Driver ’97 successfully. Bate covered for the three-count and victory.

WINNER: Tyler Bate by pinfall in 6:45.

(Meyers’s Analysis: More good action from two guys seldom on Main Event. Bate brings fresh razzle-dazzle to the show.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 8.0

