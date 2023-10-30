Impact live event in England ends in dance party to Madonna song led by Grado, Kazarian then touts Impact locker room

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Grado led the Impact Wrestling locker room to the ring after the final match on last night’s live event in Coventry, England and initiated a dance party to Madonna’s “Like a Prayer.” The roster entered the ring to celebrate the conclusion of the UK tour and then had a dance-off that included Impact Wrestling President Scott D’Amore and TNA executive Gail Kim.

Frankie Kazarian then spoke about how Impact has “by far the best locker room he has been a part of,” with everyone from veterans to newcomers. He added, “That’s why we’re TNA.” Kazarian praised Eric Tompkins, who is the Director of TV Production for Impact Wrestling, and D’Amore.

D’Amore then hyped TNA’s return and praised and thanked UK fans for making it possible.

[Thanks to PWMania.com for the report and clips.]

