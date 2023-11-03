Will Ospreay tells Shota Umino his time is running out in NJPW ahead of match at Power Struggle

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Will Ospreay, speaking at the Power Struggle 2023 press conference, told Shota Umino that he needs Umino to beat him at Power Struggle 2023 so that he can leave NJPW feeling the company is in safe hands.

Ospreay,referencing his possible departure from NJPW when his contract expires in February of 2024, said, “For eight years I’ve been in NJPW. They’ve seen me as a 22-year-old boy. I’m a 30-year-old man now, bruv. They feel safe with NJPW in my hands. They want to feel safe in your hands because my time is running out. I want you to dethrone me. I want you to beat me because I care about New Japan. I want it safe. I want it in safe hands.”

Ospreay, in a passionate speech, went on to tell Umino that time is running out for him to prove hismself. “The time is running out, said Ospreay. “You need to fight! You need to beat me. No, you’re not Omega, you’re not Okada, you’re not Takagi, you’re not Jericho, you’re not Tsuji, you’re not Zack Sabre Jr, you’re not Mike Bailey, you’re f—ing Shota Umino. Fight for all of them, take this from me. If you don’t, I don’t feel safe leaving NJPW in your hands.”

Umino has stataed that he will defend the IWGP U.S. Hvt. Championship against Jon Moxley at Wrestle Kingdom on Jan. 4 if he beats Ospreay at Power Struggle.

NJPW’s Power Struggle PPV takes place on Nov. 4 and will air live on NJPW World with English and Japanase commentary.