FREE PODCAST 11/24 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: (11-19-2013) Was that an actual serious effort on Raw to promote Survivor Series or is WWE just tanking PPVs? Plus Miz, Orton, Heyman, Ryback, Big E discussed (146 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (11-19-2013), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell discussed the following topics: WWE Raw with live callers including discussing the final hype for Survivor Series and whether that was an actual honest effort to promote the PPV or further evidence WWE is tanking PPVs on purpose at this point. Will Big E. be a breakout star? What’s next for Miz, Ryback, and Paul Heyman? Is Big Show even coming across as a babyface? Plus some NFL, NHL, NBA, and UFC talk at the very end in the VIP Aftershow.

