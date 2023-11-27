WWE RAW PREVIEW (11/27): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch, Survivor Series fallout, major returns featured

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, November 27, 2023

Where: Nashville, Tenn. at Bridgestone Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 9,889 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 10,579.

How to Watch: USA Network – 8:00 p.m. EST, 7:00 p.m. CST

Matches & Segments Advertised

C.M. Punk and Randy Orton to appear live

“Big” Bronson Reed vs. Ivar

Tag Team Turmoil Match to Determine Challengers to Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Announcers: Michael Cole & Wade Barrett

Match Results & Key Segments from Last Week

Drew McIntyre explained his recent actions, with a focus on Jey Uso. He cited Jey assisting Roman Reigns to retain the Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle, at which his family was in attendance. He said he had not joined the Judgment Day faction officially but would join them for their Survivor Series WarGames match.

Nia Jax defeated Raquel Rodriguez.

Becky Lynch defeated Xia Li.

Johnny Gargano (DIY) defeated Ludwig Kaiser (Imperium).

Natalya & Tegan Nox defeated Candice LeRae & Indie Hartwell, Maxxine Dupri & Ivy Nile, and Katana Chance & Kayden Carter to earn a match against Piper Niven & Chelsea Green for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Intercontinental Champion Gunther and Miz had a face-to-face ahead of their title match at Survivor Series. Miz cited historical IC Champions like “Macho Man” Randy Savage, “Ravishing” Rick Rude, Mr. Perfect, Shawn Michaels, and Bret “Hit Man” Hart as his heroes. Gunther kept referring to Miz as “little Mike” and must’ve been bullied a lot in school.

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Chad Gable (Alpha Academy)

Drew McIntyre defeated Jey Uso to earn the advantage for his team at Survivor Series. Following the match, the Judgment Day came out to attack Jey. Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins came out to clear the ring. Cody then said they found a fifth partner, an old friend to whom Cody was referring earlier in the evening. He said it was someone with which he had a “Legacy,” and referred to him as the “Apex Predator.” He didn’t say him by name but it was clearly Randy Orton.

Summary

Tonight’s episode of Raw will feature the fallout of what took place at Survivor Series WarGames.

Obviously, the major talking point coming out of Survivor Series is the return of CM Punk, who appeared at the conclusion of the show in front of his hometown fans. Punk, who had returned to professional wrestling with AEW in August of 2021, had not set foot on WWE soil since the Royal Rumble of 2014. He has made scathing comments about the company on former friend Colt Cobana’s podcast back in 2015, as well as on AEW television. If you don’t watch AEW, during his return promo on Rampage he said (and I’m paraphrasing a little) “in August of 2005 I left professional wrestling and in August of 2021 I came back,” meaning he cites his time in WWE (2005-2014) as not being involved in “professional wrestling.” Punk was recently fired from AEW because of a confrontation with Tony Khan following a series of incidents with the latest involving “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry at All In back in August of this year. WWE has advertised his appearance tonight on their social media platforms:

https://twitter.com/wwe/ status/1728900116797657103?s= 61&t=BPWmPtryreL0BbplKgZfbQ

There was an outburst by Seth Rollins that was caught on camera and posted on social media following the show. He was shown flipping off Punk and had to be restrained by Michael Cole and Corey Graves. Wade Keller has reported on this as well as Drew McIntyre walking off the show in frustration. It’s hard to know if any of this will play out on television tonight, but they are items which should be on our radars.

In addition to Punk, Randy Orton returned as a member of Cody Rhodes’s team which came out victorious. Cody had alluded to Orton’s appearance without naming him last week as I mentioned earlier. He arrived after it appeared Damian Priest was going to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins mid-match. He is also advertised on WWE’s socials as appearing tonight.

https://twitter.com/wwe/ status/1728904181967388703?s= 61&t=BPWmPtryreL0BbplKgZfbQ

In addition to these appearances, two matches are advertised thus far. “Big” Bronson Reed takes on Ivar. The two men cut pre-taped promos on each other last week. They were involved in the fatal four-way match several weeks ago that saw Miz win to earn the right to face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at Survivor Series.

The other match is a tag team turmoil match that will feature New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods), Alpha Academy (Otis & Chad Gable), The Creed Brothers (Brutus & Julius), #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa, and Indus Sher (Sanga & Veer Mahaan). For those not familiar a tag team turmoil match is another way of calling it a Gauntlet Match where two teams face each other. Following a pin/submission/DQ/countout, the eliminated team goes back, and the next team comes out. This goes until there is a winner. That winner will face Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship. This was set up last week in a backstage segment when all teams were arguing over God knows what (what food was better in catering?), and Adam Pierce stepped in and announced the match.

