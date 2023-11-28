FREE PODCAST 11/28 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago w/Caldwell & Powell: (11-26-2013) To unify or Not Unify in the Cena-Orton TLC PPV main event, plus WM30 part-timers, TNA discussion, more (145 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (11-26-2013), PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell guest hosting with Jason Powell of Prowrestling.net. They discuss with live callers all of the angles from John Cena vs. Randy Orton at TLC – to unify or not unify, screwy finish or clean finish, will it do business or flop, how will it affect the Rumble, WM30, more? Plus, more discussion from Monday’s Raw, including the aggravating “variety show” skits, and which part-timers will be part of WM30? In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Caldwell and Powell discuss TNA in-depth and finish with NFL talk.

