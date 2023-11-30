FREE PODCAST 11/29 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Heydorn: On-site report on Flair & Sting & Schiavone after show ended, Christian-Copeland, Sting’s last opponent, live callers & emails (155 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Zack Heydorn from SEScoops to discuss AEW Dynamite including analysis of the Continental Classic’s second week. They also discuss Toni Storm, MJF-Samoa Joe-Devil Storyline, Christian-Adam Copeland segment, and more with live callers and emails. They are also joined by an on-site correspondent who details a Sting-Ric Flair-Tony Schiavone segment after Dynamite ended for the live crowd, Rampage results, and other in arena observations.
