FREE PODCAST 11/29 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Heydorn: On-site report on Flair & Sting & Schiavone after show ended, Christian-Copeland, Sting’s last opponent, live callers & emails (155 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Zack Heydorn from SEScoops to discuss AEW Dynamite including analysis of the Continental Classic’s second week. They also discuss Toni Storm, MJF-Samoa Joe-Devil Storyline, Christian-Adam Copeland segment, and more with live callers and emails. They are also joined by an on-site correspondent who details a Sting-Ric Flair-Tony Schiavone segment after Dynamite ended for the live crowd, Rampage results, and other in arena observations.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO