FREE PODCAST 11/30 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin talk Punk’s promo on Raw, Orton’s return, Continental Classic, MJF-Samoa Joe, Christian-Copeland, Mailbag on value of Bucks & Omega to AEW, ring styles, Swerve, Cole-MJF, more (105 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. They discuss these topics:

A review of last weekend’s AEW Rampage and AEW Collision including more Continental Classic tournament matches.

A review of last night’s AEW Dynamite including the MJF-Samoa Joe segment, Adam Copeland-Christian Cage, and more Continental Classic matches.

A review of Tuesday’s NXT episode.

A review of last week’s Smackdown on the eve of Survivor Series including Becky Lynch-Charlotte Flair bickering. Also, reaction to the very big dropoff in viewership with Smackdown on FS1 last Friday compared to typical FS1 dropoffs and compared to a typical Smackdown.

A review of Monday’s episode of Raw beginning with thoughts on the placement of, the build to, and the content of C.M. Punk’s return promo. What was the strategy and did it achieve that effectively and was it a sound strategy? Then a walk through Raw including the ebullient Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes addressing War Games and Punk, the Seth Rollins-Drew McIntyre segment, and more.

Reaction to the PFL purchase of Bellator and what it means for MMA landscape.

A review of UFC Fight Night from two weekends ago. MAILBAG TOPICS:

Is WarGames a good gimmick match for WWE?

If Eddie Kingston or Swerve Strickland win the Continental Classic, does it elevate either of them? Or would it define the whole tournament down as a mid-carder tournament? Or is it just too hard to tell until it plays out?

How does the Full Gear story with MJF, Adam Cole, and Jay White make any sense? Is AEW looking more and more like a promotion doomed to fail?

Did AEW fail to capitalize on Swerve’s win over Hangman Page?

Would AEW have been better off if the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega weren’t every part of AEW? Is it time for Omega to step back with the pain he’s in?

How did the Young Bucks manage to keep their EVP titles after instigating a confrontation backstage that led to a brawl?

Why was AEW vilified for the angle substituting Adam Cole (temporarily) for MJF at Full Gear while WWE got a pass for the tease of Randy Orton not showing up for WarGames?

Is the ring style Wade advocated for on the PPV Roundtable after Full Gear superior or would matches look too similar to each other like in WWE?

