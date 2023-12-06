FREE PODCAST 12/6 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago w/Caldwell & Powell: (12-3-2013) Raw reaction, TLC main event scenarios, Unified vs. Undisputed, TNA’s Thanksgiving Impact “offering,” TNA for sale, more (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (12-3-2013), PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell guest hosted for Wade Keller with usual cohost Jason Powell of Prowrestling.net. They discuss with live callers that week’s Raw, TLC main event scenarios, Undisputed vs. Unified, TNA’s Thanksgiving Impact “offering,” and much more. Plus, in bonus time with live calls & emails, Jason provides an update on TNA’s for-sale situation, plus more discussion of WWE and TNA topics.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO