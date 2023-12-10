IMPACT WRESTLING FINAL RESOLUTION RESULTS (12/9): Lilly’s report on Motor City Machine Guns vs. Sabre Jr. & Alexander and more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING FINAL RESOLUTION 2023 REPORT

DECEMBER 9, 2023

TORONTO, ON AT DON KOLOV ARENA

AIRED ON IMPACT PLUS

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt

(1) ABC (Chris Bey & Ace Austin)(c) vs. EDDIE EDWARDS & BRIAN MYERS — Impact Wrestling Tag Team Title match

ABC won the match after delivering The Fold and the cutter. Bey pinned Myers. After the match, Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz attached ABC from behind and beat them down. The Rascalz held the belts up then threw them down on ABC before leaving.

WINNERS: ABC

-Josh Alexander and Zack Sabre Jr. did a promo about tonight’s match. Alexander said he would set the standard for TNA.

-Alisha Edwards entered the ring. Myers and Eddie were still there from the previous match. Alisha complained that it took her 15 hours to get to this disgusting place. She said she couldn’t understood the people. Myers insulted the crowd as well. Eventually Santino Marella came out. He called Alisha a freak and told them to leave. They refused, so Santino made Alisha face the hometown girl, Jody Threat.

(2) JODY THREAT vs. ALISHA EDWARDS

After a few minutes, Eddie and Myers tried to get involved, so the referee threw them out. Jody dove on them on the floor on their way out. Alisha attacked Jody from behind. Jody eventually recovered and got the pin after her finisher.

WINNER: Jody Threat

(3) TOMMY DREAMER vs. DEANER — Impact Wrestling Digital Media Title match

The action spilled to the floor early. Back in the ring, Deaner worked on Dreamer’s arm. Dreamer made a comeback after Deaner jumped from the top rope and caught a boot from Dreamer. Deaner brought the title in the ring and argued with the referee. Deaner put the belt around the top turnbuckle. Dreamer catapulted Deaner into the belt, gave him a DDT, and got the pin.

WINNER: Tommy Dreamer

-The Rascalz cut a promo and vowed to beat ABC and get the titles back. Santino walked in. He put them in a match tonight against Mike Bailey and a partner.

(4) “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY & TRENT SEVEN vs. THE RASCALZ (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz)

Trent was the surprise partner. He received a good reaction and the announcers were very excited and talked up his accomplishments. Towards the end, Trent gave Wentz a Burning Hammer and Bailey followed with Ultima Weapon. Trent pinned Wentz for the win.

WINNERS: Trent Seven & “Speedball” Mike Bailey

Scott D’Amore entered the ring after the match. He took the mic and talked about his history at the Don Kolov arena and with Santino Marella. He talked about signing Josh Alexander and Mike Bailey in this arena. He recalled seeing Trent Seven tear down this arena. He pulled out a Trent Seven towel with the TNA logo. He gave Trent a contract and Trent signed it on Bailey’s back.

-The Motor City Machine Guns did a promo talking about tonight’s main event.

(5) JAKE SOMETHING vs. JASON HOTCH

Hotch did mic work before the match. Hotch got a lot of offense but eventually Jake hit Into the Void and got the pin.

WINNER: Jake Something

(6) MOOSE vs. RHINO

This was a wild brawl with ladders and tables involved. Rhino drove Moose through a table and tossed him into a ladder. Moose accidentally knocked out the referee. Rhino gave Moose a Gore and a second referee made a two count. Moose pulled the second referee into the path of Rhino and Rhino gave the referee a Gore. Moose gave Rhino a spear and the first referee counted the pin.

WINNER: MOOSE

-Footage of Frankie Kazarian beating Sheldon Jean on the countdown show. He did a promo afterwards and said he returned to Impact earlier this year after being done with being part of someone’s vanity project. He said TNA is back and he was excited about the re-birth. He said 2024 would be the year of TNA Wrestling and Frankie Kazarian.

(7) TRINITY & JORDYNNE GRACE vs. DEONNA PURRAZZO & GISELE SHAW

Based on reports (and a post on her own Instagram account), Purrazzo’s contract is set to expire soon and she is going to explore her options, so this might be it for her in Impact/TNA. Trinity and Grace, who will face each other in a Knockouts title match at Hard To Kill, worked as a team and got the victory after Trinity delivered the full nelson bomb on Purrazzo and Grace got the pin. Fans chanted “Virtuosa”. After the match, Shaw and Purrazzo shook hands, but Shaw attacked her, gave her the Shock and Awe, and left her laid out.

WINNERS: Jordynne Grace & Trinity

-Gia Miller interviewed Moose. He acknowledge that this is the last Impact Wrestling event. He vowed he would become the new TNA World Champion at Hard To Kill.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt that Kazuchika Okada would be teaming with the Motor City Machine Guns to take on Moose, Brian Myers, and Eddie Edwards at the Snake Eyes show in January.

(8) MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS vs. JOSH ALEXANDER & ZACK SABRE JR.

Alexander gave his jersey to a fan in a cool moment. Dave Penzer did the in-ring introductions. Hannifan and Rehwoldt noted that this is the last Impact event and talked up the rebrand. This match was action packed and had lots of great technical wrestling. Alexander gave Sabin a C-4 Spike and got the pin to win it for his team.

WINNERS: Josh Alexander & Zack Sabre Jr.

-A video package revealed that Josh Alexander will have a rematch against Will Ospreay at Snake Eyes on January 14th in Las Vegas.

Darrin Lilly is a Pro Wrestling Torch contributor who writes the weekly Impact Wrestling TV results and co-hosts the Impact Wrestling podcast for the site with John Laslo. You can find him on Instagram and Threads at dklstl or on You Tube at Darrin’s Wrestling World, including a video recapping his attendance at a recent WWE Smackdown taping.