Ospreay challenges Okada to match at NJPW Battle in the Valley

Will Ospreay has challenged Kazuchika Okada to a match at Battle in the Valley on Jan. 13 in San Jose, Calif.

Ospreay issued the challenge during his installment in the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 interview series on YouTube. He is set to face David Finlay and Jon Moxley to crown the first ever IWGP Global Hvt. Champion on Jan. 4. In the interview, Ospreay said he would become the first ever IWGP Global Hvt. Champion at WrestleKingdom and then make his first defense of the title against Okada at Battle in the Valley.

Ospreay is currently scheduled to begin wrestling with AEW in February once his NJPW contract expires. He’s also expected to continue to wrestle NJPW dates while under contract with AEW moving forward.

Battle in the Valley is scheduled to air on PPV on Triller TV (formerly FITE TV).