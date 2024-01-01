WWE Raw Ratings Report (12/25): 2023 vs. 2022 average ratings and viewership comparisons, plus last week’s Best Of episode on Christmas totals

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last week’s (12/25) “Best of 2023” episode of WWE Monday Night Raw drew an average of 698,000 viewers, fewer than half as many as usual. It aired on Christmas night.

The hourly viewership breakdown was as follows:

1st hour: 809,00

2nd hour: 696,000

3rd hour: 588,000

It drew a 0.18 rating in the key 18-49 demo, down from 0.48, 0.46, and 0.49 the prior three weeks.

2013 TOTALS

The average viewership for all of 2023 for Raw, excluding the Dec. 25 episode, was 1.714 million viewers. The prior year’s average (2022) was 1.748 million, also excluding the Christmas week episode.

The average key 18-49 demo rating was 0.52. The prior year’s average (2022) was 0.47, so Raw improved in 2023 in the key demo. Both averages exclude the Christmas week episode.

