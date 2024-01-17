WWE announces partnership with non-profit organization that helps veterans with professional development mentorship programs

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE announced today a new partnership with non-profit corporation American Corporate Partners, which is “dedicated to empowering returning veterans and active-duty spouses through one-on-one professional development mentorship programs.” Montez Ford, who served in the U.S. Marines, is quoted in the officially press release.

The following is the full press release issued to PWTorch with more details…