FREE PODCAST 1/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review GCW’s No Compadre including Ali vs. Gringo Loco, Rush vs. Wayne, Christian vs. Tankman, more (94 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland are calling all friends to come and listen to their review of GCW’s No Compadre, with a main event of Mustafa Ali in one of his first matches back in the indies facing long-time compadre Gringo Loco, GCW Champion Blake Christian vs. Calvin Tankman in a good big man vs. little man match that exposes the weaknesses of GCW’s anarchic style, Lio Rush vs. Nick Wayne, plus an excellent build in the Effy and Mance Warner feud, they puzzle over wrestler’s travel schedules, and much more. Their GCW weekend continues for VIP listeners with highlights from 56 Birdz, notably Tag Champs Violence is Forever vs. Bang and Matthews vs. The Rejects and Hoodfoot fighting Josh Bishop.

