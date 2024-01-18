FREE PODCAST 1/17 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Kuester: Samoa Joe vs. Hook succeeds, Young Bucks introduce new characters, on-site report, live callers, mailbag (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Dan Kuester to discuss AEW Dynamite including the Samoa Joe vs. Hook main event, Christian Cage’s defense against Dustin Rhodes, the introduction of the new Young Bucks characters, and much more with live callers and emails, plus an on-site correspondent detailing the in-person experience.

