FREE PODCAST 1/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner talk Okada giving notice to New Japan and possibility of him joining AEW full time, plus Dynamite, Revolution PPV taking shape, more (126 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of All Elite Conversation Club, Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner dive into the news of Kazuchika Okada leaving New Japan and how he would fit into AEW. They speculate on how this may help or hurt the relationship between New Japan and AEW. They also review last Wednesday’s Dynamite headlined by Samoa Joe vs. Hook.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO