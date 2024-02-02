FREE PODCAST 2/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner comment on reintroduction of AEW rankings and how they fall short of expectations, review Dynamite headlined by Swerve Strickland vs. Rob Van Dam, more (134 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of All Elite Conversation Club, Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner put a cap on Gregg’s journey on the Lions playoff run. They analyze the thought process going into the AEW ranking systems and what could have made it better. Then they run through AEW Dynamite and the upcoming shows.
