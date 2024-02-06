TNA IMPACT HITS & MISSES (2/2): Nic Nemeth vs. Trey Miguel, Sound Check with Alan Angels, PCO vs. Deaner, Grizzled Young Vets vs. ABC, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA HITS AND MISSES

FEBRUARY 2, 2024

LAS VEGAS, NEV. AT PALMS CASINO RESORT

AIRED ON AXS TV

(1) NIC NEMETH vs. TREY MIGUEL (w/Zachary Wentz) – HIT

I was a bit worried about Nic Nemeth working outside of the WWE house style, but this was a pretty good match. It still had some strong WWE overtones, but not as much as his match with Wentz. I think this bodes well for his performance going forward. A good opener for this show, but this segment really hit its stride when Steve Maclin attacked Nemeth after the match.

DEANER AND KON BACKSTAGE – HIT

Finally, they are admitting that the Design doesn’t work. And it looks like Kon is going into business for himself. Thus ends the Design, like how all cults should end. With a whimper.

STEVE MACLIN AND THE RASCALZ BACKSTAGE – HIT

Hmmm, it seems all the heels are factioning up. It must be stabling season, and I missed the memo. I like Maclin and the Rascalz, it feels, right somehow. I also liked the call back to the disrespect that the Rascalz had with Mike Bailey. The three of them running roughshod over Bailey with cheating and dirty plays will be a delight.

(2) DECAY (Rosemary & Havok) vs. MIA MOORE & SAVANNAH THORNE – MINOR MISS

This was a quick squash, but at least the local talent got some offense in. It’s a little unfortunate that it didn’t go well, Mia Moore is a pretty good talent. I’m afraid that we are going to get a lot of these types of squashes. TNA needs to rebuild the women’s tag division, again. Part of the problem is there are few long established tag teams that aren’t already signed to major brands, and the other problem is that there are just fewer women wrestlers out there to build into tag teams.

MK ULTRA BACKSTAGE INTERVIEW WITH GIA MILLER – MINOR HIT

I love MK Ultra. I like that Jody Threat and Dani Luna came in and broke things up. Not a big fan of promo for a show I’m already watching.

SOUND CHECK WITH ALAN ANGELS – MINOR HIT

Oh, it’s a comedy interview. I wasn’t expecting that. I think that Alan Angels could be taken seriously. So it was successful, just not what I was expecting. We’ll see how this goes in the future.

(3) BRIAN MYERS (w/Eddie & Alisha Edwards) vs. KEVIN KNIGHT – HIT

This was great. Kevin Knight is an amazing athlete, and Brian Meyers is a good hand veteran. I’m overjoyed that Myers is finally getting his due. This match was given the time to breathe and really set both of these guys up for the future. I really like that the Edwards came out to help Myers beat down Knight, and Kushida came to the rescue.

CHRIS SABIN BACKSTAGE INTERVIEW WITH GIA MILLER – HIT

Chris Sabin and Mustafa Ali, let’s GO! Also John Skylar vs Chris Sabin? Also, a yes please. I think Skylar has really earned this. He’s come a long way.

FRANKIE KAZARIAN ADDRESSES THE AUDIENCE – HIT

Heel turn for Frankie Kazarian, I think that’s what he needs. The feud with Eddie Edwards was nice, but I think the next feud with Eric Young will take him to the next level.

THE SYSTEM BACKSTAGE – MINOR HIT

A quick little preview, and increasing build for the match between Alex Shelley and Moose at No Surrender.

ASH BY ELEGANCE VIGNETTE – MINOR HIT

I’m still liking these, but I’m starting to lose patience. Put her in the ring dammit!

(4) PCO vs. DEANER – MISS

Poor Deaner. This was a terrible squash. The only good that came out was PCO and new look Kon. I dig the new look for him.

AJ FRANCIS AND RICH SWANN BACKSTAGE – MINOR HIT

Is everyone turning heel? This is a slow build for a Swann turn. He’s either going to be baby face fighting back everyone, or fall to the dark. I’m not sure which would be more interesting.

JORDYNNE GRACE AT ROYAL RUMBLE – HIT

Look, I enjoyed her showing up on one of the two WWE things I watch a year, but man, they really talked this segment up way too much.

(5) MASHA SLAMOVICH (w/Killer Kelly) vs. JODY THREAT (w/Dani Luna) – MISS

A third squash? And second of a signed talent as well. Jody deserved better.

THE SYSTEM BEAT DOWN – MINOR HIT

Alright, Kushida got his for interfering with a previous beat down. Build up The System vs Time Machine. I can dig it.

(6) ABC (Chris Bey & Ace Austin) vs. THE GRIZZLED YOUNG VETS (Zack Gibson & James Drake) – HIT

Wow, I am so impressed with The Grizzle Young Vets. I am more impressed with the fact that they won the first in the series. This match was all out. TNA has really made the men’s tag division a priority, and they keep getting amazing talent in the tag division. As a tag guy, this was my bread and butter.

FINAL THOUGHTS – MINOR HIT

This was the weakest of the new shows since the rebrand. However, it was an important episode, it was about setting things in motion. It was a building episode, and it was an overdue building episode. There was so much treading in water for so long, and then a couple absolutely stacked cards with non-stop action (ha). Setting up several major feuds, and a few minor ones is a great call at this point.