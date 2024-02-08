FREE PODCAST 2/7 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review MLW’s Superfight featuring Kane vs. Kojima, Averno vs. Mistico, more (76 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review MLW’s Superfight 4, a very interesting show with a main event of Alex Kane vs. Satoshi Kojima for the MLW title, a belt Kojima lost 21 years ago, plus Rocky Romero facing Ichiban for the Middleweight title in a 2/3 falls match, Mistico takes on old rival Averno, a very nutty hardcore match, plus they discuss the merits of clean and decisive heel finishes, an appreciation of Nagata being ready to party, and they even pull up clips from an old show that is more relevant than ever. For VIP listeners, they follow GCW to the West Coast for a couple of recent matches in L.A. and Phoenix – Kerry Morton vs. Mike Jackson and Hammerstone fighting Richard Holliday.

