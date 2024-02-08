FREE PODCAST 2/7 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Krol: Mercedes Monet in Boston teaser, Swerve-Hangman opener, Sting & Darby tag title match, live callers, emails (148 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Eric Krol to discuss AEW Dynamite including Sting & Darby capturing the AEW Tag Team Titles from Big Bill & Ricky Starks, the Tony Khan hyped announcement revealing Mercedes Monet set up to debut next month in Boston, the Swerve Strickland-Hangman Page ongoing double-turn, CMLL vs. BCC, and more.
