News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 2/7 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Krol: Mercedes Monet in Boston teaser, Swerve-Hangman opener, Sting & Darby tag title match, live callers, emails (148 min.)

February 8, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Eric Krol to discuss AEW Dynamite including Sting & Darby capturing the AEW Tag Team Titles from Big Bill & Ricky Starks, the Tony Khan hyped announcement revealing Mercedes Monet set up to debut next month in Boston, the Swerve Strickland-Hangman Page ongoing double-turn, CMLL vs. BCC, and more.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024