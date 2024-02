WWE RAW PREVIEW (2/12): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, February 12, 2024

Where: Lexington, Ky. at Rupp Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 9,130 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 9,911.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

The New Day & Jey Uso vs. Imperium

Liv Morgan vs. Zoey Stark – Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

“Big” Bronson Reed vs. Bobby Lashley – Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

L.A. Knight vs. Ivar – Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

R-Truth vs. J.D. McDonagh

