FREE PODCAST 2/19 – WKPWP 5 Yrs Ago PPV Preview: (2-15-2019) Keller & Fairplay preview Elimination Chamber 2019 playing out scenarios for various winners in title matches, evaluate hype going into event (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (2-15-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by guest cohost Jonny Fairplay of Survivor fame, TNA fame, and wrestling podcast fame to preview the Elimination Chamber PPV. They marched through Sunday’s event match by match, playing out scenarios for various winners in title matches including each wrestler or team in the Elimination Chambers, plus evaluate hype going into event.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO