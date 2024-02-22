Former longtime WWE writer hired by AEW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former WWE writer Jennifer Pepperman has been hired by AEW.

AEW announced the hiring in a press release Wednesday night. Pepperman, who was a senior writer/producer for WWE since 2017, left the company last week on her own accord.

Pepperman’s title in AEW will be Vice President of Content Development and she will work closely with Tony Khan on Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision creative.

“Adding Jennifer Pepperman’s brilliant mind to the AEW team opens the door for exciting new ideas and will help us build upon the incredible stories currently developing on the road to AEW Revolution across our three weekly shows on TBS and TNT, and the effects of Jennifer’s arrival in AEW will be felt for many years in the future,” said Khan in the press release.

“We’re thrilled to welcome her today, and I look forward to her creativity and collaboration with our team across the board in what will be AEW’s biggest year yet, and beyond.”