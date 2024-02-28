FREE PODCAST 2/28 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: Caldwell & Powell discuss Monday’s WWE Network launch, where does WWE go with transitional stars Batista, Reigns, Cesaro, State of ROH and Impact (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (2-25-2014), PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell fills in for Wade Keller as host and is joined by Jason Powell of Prowrestling.net. They discuss with live callers yesterday’s WWE Network launch, Raw, Powell’s in-person Elimination Chamber thoughts, and much more. Plus, VIP Aftershow with Mailbag questions answered from VIP members.

