FREE PODCAST 3/1 – WKPWP Flagship Mailbag from 5 Yrs Ago with Keller & Mitchell: Kofi’s push, Vince-Triple H power dynamic, Samoa Joe, should Roman change name and look, Shield, KO’s return, Bryan losing (108 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (3-1-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell for a special Mailbag Friday edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. They answer questions from listeners on these topics: Kofi Kingston’s push, Kevin Owens’ return, Vince McMahon-Hunter power dynamic, Samoa Joe, should Roman Reigns change name and look, The Shield, Daniel Bryan losing on TV as champion, and more.

