AEW REVOLUTION PPV PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS (3/3): Joe vs. Strickland vs. Hangman, Sting & Darby vs. The Young Bucks, Kingston vs. Danielson, Storm vs. Purrazzo, Ospreay vs. Takeshita, Christian vs. Garcia

On March 3, 2024, the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina will host AEW Revolution which will have Sting’s final match.

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland vs. “Hangman” Adam Page – AEW World Championship Three-way match

Story in a nutshell: The top two ranked wrestlers, Swerve Strickland and Adam Page, have been embroiled in a blood feud and wrestled to a draw in a match to determine who would challenge Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship which led to this triple threat match.

“Hangman” Page and Swerve Strickland have been involved in a brutal personal feud stretching back months which included Swerve breaking into Hangman’s home to threaten Hangman’s baby. The two found themselves atop of the AEW rankings within striking distance of Samoa Joe’s AEW Championship. A match was set to determine who would face Joe, but the match ended in a time limit draw. Hangman refused to continue the match into overtime since he was more interested in preventing Swerve from winning the belt than winning it for himself. It was announced that since there was no winner, the championship match would be a triple threat. During a tag team match that the three men were involved in, Hangman seemed to get injured. Later it was shown that Hangman’s injury was faked, a ruse to ambush Swerve in order to have an advantage heading into the match.

Prediction and analysis: While it seems like Swerve is being groomed to be a champion at some point, I really don’t like the idea of the title changing in a triple threat. I think Hangman prevents Swerve from winning before Hangman gets taken out by Joe.

Sting & Darby Allin (c) vs. Matthew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson – AEW World Tag Team Championship Tornado Tage Team match

Story in a nutshell: It is Sting’s final match as he heads off into retirement.

Sting announced that he would be retiring after a final match at AEW Revolution. Ric Flair was introduced as being involved with his formal rival’s retirement. Sometime after the announcement, Sting was asked who his final opponent would be when the Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson returned after a hiatus. They said that they would be taking their EVP roles more seriously and wanted to bid Sting farewell and complained about aging stars taking the limelight from younger wrestlers. They also demanded to be referred to by their full name. Sting and Darby Allin were able to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championship from Ricky Starks and Big Bill, while the Young Bucks finagled their way up the rankings to be the number one contender. After accepting the match, Sting and Darby were attacked and accosted by the Bucks, including involving Sting’s family, which set up a tornado tag team match where both team members are active with no need to tag in. Flair, for his part, seemed upset that he hadn’t been used in the retirement angle and had a meeting with the Bucks, seemingly ready to betray Sting. It ended up being a swerve when Flair tried to help Allin from a beatdown at the hands of the Bucks.

Prediction and analysis: Traditionally an outgoing wrestler leaves in defeat in order to “put over” someone else, only the Young Bucks don’t need it. I say let Sting retire undefeated in AEW. Plus, the Flair angle could be a double-swerve and Flair actually does betray Sting as has happened countless times in their careers. Maybe Sting finally learned his lesson and is ready for it.

Toni Storm (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo – AEW Women’s World Championship match

Story in a nutshell: Deonna Purrazzo debuted on AEW to challenge her former best friend, AEW Women’s Champion, Toni Storm for her title.

Deonna Purrazzo debuted on AEW after doing everything she could in TNA Wrestling. After crossing paths with Toni Storm’s “understudy” Mariah May, Deonna made it clear that she was coming after Toni’s AEW Women’s World Championship. Deonna worked her way up the ranks to get her title shot. It was revealed that Toni and Deonna came up in the business together and even had matching ankle tattoos. Toni dismissed the importance of their prior relationship while Deonna claimed that she doesn’t recognize her former friend anymore.

Prediction and analysis: There is too much invested in Toni’s gimmick of an old-timey starlet to switch the championship here, especially since the eventual payoff is Mariah May turning on Toni. That is unless the other Tony is bored of the story or if the incoming Mercedes Mone scuppers plans.

Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Bryan Danielson – Continental Crown Championship

Story in a nutshell: Bryan Danielson has been disrespectful to Eddie Kingston for a while now and thinks it will be easy to win the Continental Crown Championship from Eddie, but if he can’t, Danielson must shake Kingston’s hand.

Bryan Danielson holds a low opinion of Eddie Kingston, thinking Kingston a slob. Danielson defeated Kingston in the round-robin portion of the Continental Classic tournament but then lost in the playoffs. Danielson played it off as a fluke and has been disrespecting Kingston since, eventually getting a shot at the Continental Crown. In their last encounter, a tag match, Danielson made Kingston pass out. If Kingston wins this match, Danielson must shake Kingston’s hand.

Prediction and analysis: With Kingston getting “embarrassed” when they last faced off, Kingston wins Danielson grudging respect.

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Roderick Strong – AEW International Championship match

Story in a nutshell: After Adam Cole debuted the Undisputed Kingdom, he announced that they were going after all the gold in AEW, and that Roderick Strong was going to target Orange Cassidy’s AEW International Championship.

After it was revealed that Adam Cole was the masked devil that had been plaguing former AEW World Champion MJF, Wardlow, Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett were revealed to be his masked minions. Cole put AEW on notice that the newly christened Undisputed Kingdom was coming for all the AEW Championships. Their goal was to have Roderick Strong win the AEW International Championship from Orange Cassidy. To help in this endeavor, The Undisputed Kingdom have been targeting Orange Cassidy’s friends, taking them out one by one, and forcing Cassidy into matches in an attempt to wear Cassidy out.

Prediction and analysis: I think that Undisputed’s plans work out and Cassidy drops the title.

Christian Cage (c) vs. Daniel Garcia – AEW TNT Championship match

Story in a nutshell: Adam Copeland was working his way up the ranks to challenge Christian Cage for the AEW TNT Championship, but an injury sidelined him so Daniel Garcia who has his own issues with Christian’s group has been given a chance.

After Adam Copeland defeated Christian Cage for the AEW TNT Championship in the midst of their personal feud, the former Luchasaurus, Killswitch, cashed in his guaranteed title shot on Christian’s behalf. Copeland swore to climb up the ranks to get another shot at his foe. Copeland won several matches until he faced Daniel Garcia. Deep into a grueling match, Christian and his faction interfered leading to a no contest hoping to stop Copeland’s rise up the ranks. Copeland was injured so Garcia was given an opportunity at the title (rankings be damned I guess).

Prediction: They’ve been telling the story of Garcia slowly putting things together after the Continental Classic so there is a shot he wins, especially if Copeland gets involved, though it’s more likely Christian escapes once again.

Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Story in a nutshell: Tony Khan wants to see this match.

Don Callis put together the Don Callis Family after betraying Kenny Omega. Then NJPW star Will Ospreay helped him in his endeavors. With Callis’s help, Konosuke Takeshita took out some of AEW’s top talent like the aforementioned Omega. Callis claims that as a result, no one on the roster wants to face Takeshita. With Ospreay finishing up his commitment to NJPW and now a full time AEW wrestler, Caliis booked the two faction mates to a match.

Prediction and analysis: I fully expect Callis to betray one of his two “family members” at some point. I expect it to be Ospreay since I expect Ospreay to be a babyface when they head into AEW All In.

Dax Hardwood & Cash Wheeler vs. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli

Story in a nutshell: The Blackpool Combat Club, Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli, called out anyone who has the hutzpah to face them in a fight and the challenge was met by FTR, Dax Hardwood and Cash Wheeler.

Yeah, that’s pretty much it.

Prediction: If the Young Bucks win the titles, I can see FTR winning to set up a future match between the teams. Otherwise, I’ve got the BCC.

All-Star Scramble match

Story in a nutshell: Tony Khan ran out of “meat” for the Meat Madness match due to injuries.

Wardow was set to headline a Meat Madness match which I assume was a match with the biggest physical wrestlers in AEW but due to doctor clearance issues, there weren’t enough opponents. Instead, we are getting the All-Star Scramble with the stars Chris Jericho, Hook, Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs, and CMLL’s Magnus participating. Lance Archer, Brian Cage, and Dante Martin will also be in the match. The winner of the match gets to ignore the vaunted AEW ranking system and get a future AEW World Championship match.

Prediction: Meat Madness was designed for Wardlow to win, and I don’t see why that would change.

Buy-In match: Julia Hart & Skye Blue vs. Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale

Way back, Julia Hart misted Skye Blue and eventually Blue gave in to the corruption and turned on her friends Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale. Meanwhile the shifty Stokely Hathaway has been trying to get Kris Statlander to accept his managerial services.

Prediction and analysis: Stokely’s actions will help the team win but Willow will be conflicted.