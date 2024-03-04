NXT Ratings Report (2/27): Viewership hits lowest non-holiday level in nearly a year, but how does it compare to a year ago through nine weeks?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT on USA Network last Tuesday (2/27) on USA Network averaged 570,000 viewers, down from 616,00 the prior week and below the 672,000 average in the prior eight weeks in 2024. The current 2024 average is 661,000. It was the lowest rating since the July 4 holiday episode last summer. It was the lowest non-holiday rating since Apr. 11, 2023

One year ago this week, NXT drew 555,000 viewers. Through the first nine weeks of 2023, NXT averaged 610,000, so it’s still ahead of year-ago viewership numbers.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.16 rating, down from 0.18 the prior week and below the 2024 average of 0.20 heading into that week. The current 2024 average is now 0.19. One year ago this week, it drew a 0.13 demo rating. Through nine weeks last year, the average demo rating was 0.14, so NXT is still above year-ago numbers.

So while NXT has lost much of the surge in viewership it had from mid-September through mid-November, when it averaged 784,000 over ten weeks (which coincided with injecting the show with top special stars from Raw regularly during a time it was negotiating with networks for a new TV deal), it’s still above year-ago numbers.

In the 18-34 male demo, it has averaged a 0.18 rating this year through nine weeks. During the first nine weeks last year, it averaged 0.14.

