FREE PODCAST 3/5 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Fairplay discuss Rousey-Becky Twitter war, Bundy, Ciampa, AEW, Owens, Joe, The Shield, more (129 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (3-7-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by guest cohost Jonny Fairplay of Survivor fame to discuss this week’s hot topics in pro wrestling including the fascinating Ronda Rousey-Becky Lynch Twitter war, King Kong Bundy, the Tomasso Ciampa injury, AEW’s latest YouTube numbers and TV prospects, Kevin Owens as a babyface, Samoa Joe’s U.S. Title win, The Shield reunion and Dean Ambrose’s future, Mojo Rawley, and more.

