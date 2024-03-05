FREE PODCAST 3/5 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Samoa Joe’s big U.S. Title win, Becky-Charlotte, Owens as a babyface, no New Day, on-site correspondent, live callers (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this five years ago flashback (3-6-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch Newsletter columnist Sean Radican as they discuss WWE Smackdown with live callers first, then an on-site correspondent from Wilkes Barre, Pa. followed by a mailbag segment. They talk about Kevin Owens as babyface and whether it’s working, The New Day being advertised but not appearing and how that affected the crowd, what the U.S. Title win by Samoa Joe could mean for his future including a potential big WrestleMania match, the latest with Charlotte and Becky Lynch, and much more.

