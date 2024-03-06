AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (3/6): Keller’s report on Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher, Young Bucks major announcement, Darby speaks, Hook vs. Brian Cage for FTW Title, Riho vs. Statlander

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

MARCH 6, 2024

ATLANTA, GA. AT GAS SOUTH ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier that 2,927 tickets have been distributed; arena was set up for 3,760.

[HOUR ONE]

-The new Dynamite opening theme played with the new color scheme with a hard rock song playing. The final image was of Samoa Joe holding up the AEW World Title belt.

-Excalibur introduced the show as pyro blasted on the stage with the new set. He said it’s a new season of Dynamite and a new era for All Elite Wrestling.

-“Sesrve” Strickland made his ring entrance with Prince Nana. Excalibur and Taz commented on a clip of the finish of the AEW World Title match at Revolution on Sunday night. Nana led the crowd in an enthusiastic chant of “Swerve’s house!” Tony Schiavone asked him what’s next. He said he’s not sure if he deserves the crowd appreciation. He said he came up short in the match. He said it was two years ago that he stood on the stage at AEW Revolution 2023 and he offered him the AEW contract. Schiavone said he remembers that vividly. He said he vowed to win championships including the AEW World Title.

He said he stands there without a title and he believes it might be karma from all the bad things he’s done. He said maybe it’s payback and “maybe I’m not supposed to be a champion here.” He said maybe he’s supposed to be a role player who comes close but can’t quite grasp it and he has to settle. He politely took the mic from Schiavone and began to pace. He said something felt different on Sunday because it felt like people were truly rooting for him for the first time. He said it felt like they really wants him to win and make history.

He said he heard people flew from his home state of Washington to see him make history. He said for that, he will not let the fans down. He leaned into the camera and promised to come after Joe, “whether you still hold that World Championship or not.” He said he doesn’t know when or where, but he will defeat him for the AEW World Title. He asked, “Whose house?” The fans chanted back “Swerve’s House!”

(Keller’s Analysis: A really good babyface promo. I think what I liked the most is that you could drop that into any era. He didn’t talk about any meta-nonsense. There was nothing there trying to “create a buzz on social media.” It was pure storyline kayfabe purity – a challenger who came up short, reflecting on it, giving his fans assurances he’s not giving up, and thanking them for their support and making it clear that support means everything to him. Check, check, check, check. His delivery was earnest and intense, but without any needless yelling or bombast. It felt authentic, and it’s that type of promo that will bring more fans to his cause.)

Samoa Joe marched out next with the belt. Excalibur said the men are dressed to fight. Taz said he noticed that too. Joe said for a man he beat down the other night, he’s making a lot of promises to the people he won’t ever keep. He said he’s there to deliver a reality check. He said they’re in Swerve’s house, “but unfortunately, your house exists in my world.” He said he didn’t want to leave the fans with someone who was “almost a champion,” so he came out there so they could gaze upon an actual World Champion. He extended his arms and spun around.

Swerve said he’s talking really spicy for a man he has yet to beat. He challenged Joe to put the title on the line tonight. “How about right now?” he said. Undisputed Era’s music then interrupted. Adam Cole was in his wheel chair, accompanied by Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Wardlow, and Roderick Strong. Cole said all people should be talking about coming out of the Revolution PPV is them. He said Strong is the new AEW International Champion. He said Taven & Bennett are still the greatest ROH Tag Team Champions of all-time. He said Joe is big and bad, but the only reason he’s the World Champion now “is because we let it happen.” He said Swerve is the hot new thing, but six months from now, no one will give a damn about him. “The only thing you’re going to swerve from is the main event scene,” he said. He said Wardlow is going to be the one who very soon wins the AEW World Title.

Swerve laughed and said he’s funny telling him to get to the back of the line. He asked Cole how many times he’s failed after one opportunity of another. He said he’s taking to his new role as a manager. “The whole Dr. Claw from Inspector Gadget is really funny to me,” he said. He said if he needs a new client, “I’ve got Britt Baker’s second phone number in my pocket right here.” The fans “ohhh’d!”

Cole said he thinks he’s really cute and a tough guy. He told Swerve and Joe to team up against Bennett & Taven. Swerve suggested they do it right now since they’re already there. Joe sneered. Cole said they make the rules, not them, and the match is happening next week. Schiavone interjected that he just heard from Tony Khan that the match is on. “Bring us a referee!”he said. Cole threw a fit. “What do you mean right now?” he yelled. Joe and Swerve argued about who’d start the match. Excalibur said Joe didn’t seem pleased with this.

(Keller’s Analysis: This whole opening segment felt like a new booker took over the show. I liked the segment for the most part a lot, but it just felt different than what AEW usually does. The key element I didn’t like is Swerve being so easily manipulated into wanting a tag match with Joe instead of a World Title match against Joe. That felt like a downgrade for his aspirations, no matter how annoying Cole is. Cole was really good here on the mic. He’ll have to work hard to not get lost in the crowd of top acts in AEW, and this was a strong performance where he felt more alpha than he has in a while even if he’s still a heel whining about not getting his way. I don’t mind, in general, Swerve and Joe teaming because they’re not bitter enemies, but rather just two wrestlers with an edge and pride who exchange intense words, but it doesn’t feel personal in a way that would preclude them coexisting under certain circumstances.)

(1) SAMOA JOE & SWERVE STRICKLAND vs. MATT TAVEN & MIKE BENNETT

The bell rang 14 minutes into the hour. They cut to a double-box break a minute in. [c/db]

Back from the break, Joe fought back after an extended beatdown and hot-tagged in Swerve. Swerve landed a top rope double stomp to Bennett and then he eyed Samoa Joe. Swerve landed his House Call kick on Taven followed by a JML Driver for the win. Swerve immediately eyed Joe who didn’t look happy that Swerve won so quickly without his help.

WINNERS: Swerve & Joe in 7:00.

-Wardlow walked out. Swerve stared at him. Joe put Swerve in a sleeper in a nice callback to Joe telling Swerve in the opening promo segment not to turn his back on him. Schiavone said you can’t turn your back on Joe.

-Excalibur noted that Wardlow will get his match against Samoa Joe for the AEW World Title on Dynamite’s “Big Business” episode next week.

(Keller’s Analysis: That wasn’t the best framing of the ROH Tag Team Champions to have lose so quickly and decisively like that. It’s not the wrong place for them on the roster to be losing like that to a team the level of Swerve & Joe, but they are the ROH Tag Champs and two pieces of a pushed heel faction. I’m glad that Swerve and Joe didn’t team cohesively and there was tension throughout.)

-Excalibur hyped the Hook vs. Brian Cage match as clips aired of them as part of Team Taz together.

-Renee Paquette interviewed Hook backstage. She asked how he was feeling. Chris Jericho interrupted. He said his first-ever match he had as “Lionheart” was in ECW Arena against his dad, Taz. He said Taz suplexed him on his head and he’s never forgotten it. He said he’s always felt a connection to Taz because of it, which made him think he has a connection to him. He said he never respected Hook until he dumped him on his head on Sunday at Revolution. He said maybe he is the real deal. They fist-bumped. Hook muttered a single syllable and then walked away. [c]

-Excalibur plugged Big Business without any specifics other than saying it’d make history.

-A clip aired of Hangman beating up the referee at Revolution. He said rumors have been circulating all day.

-Matthew & Nicholas Jackson said they have two huge announcements. Matthew said they’d make them live in the ring later. They worse smiles, but were intentionally acting like green stiff stereotypical announcers.

(2) HOOK vs. “THE MACHINE” BRIAN CAGE – FTW Title match

Excalibur explained that Taz created the FTW Title and it isn’t recognized by any organization. He said Hook has held the title in his two reigns longer than anyone else. The bell rang 31 minutes into the hour. Hook punched away at Cage at the start. Cage brushed off the punches and kicked Hook. Hook avoided a charge in the corner and went for a T-Bone, but Cage blocked it. Cage suplexed Hook onto his back. Cage gave Hook a belly-t0-belly suplex. Taz said he suggested Cage incorporate that move into his matches and seeing him execute it against Hook is wild. “Funny, not funny,” he said.

Cage grabbed a chair from under the ring and wedged it in the corner. Hook sprayed a fire extinguisher into Cage’s face and then bashed him with the top of a trash can lid three times. Cage threw Hook into the ringside steps. When he charged, Hook moved. Hook leaped at Cage, but Cage caught him and poweslammed him onto the ringside mat. Cage charged at Hook at ringside, but Hook moved and Cage crashed through a barricade. Fans chanted “Holy shit!” They cut to a double-box break at 3:00. [c/db]

They brawled at ringside during the break. Cage had control after the break. The ring had a chair, a trash can, a kendo stick, and a security railing in the ring. Hook countered Cage and DDT’d him onto the chair. Fans chanted “Hook! Hook!” Hook took Cage down with a flying clothesline and then delivered a T-Bone suplex. Hook then suplexed Cage onto the ringside barricade and scored a two count.

Cage came back with a neckbreaker and a powerbomb. He dropped Hook onto a chair, but it showed some light. Taz even hedged, saying it “caught the side of the face, I think.” Cage scored a two count. Schiavone called it an arrogant cover. Cage grabbed a black bag at ringside and carried into the ring. He poured out thumb tacks. Hook floated over Cage’s suplex attempt and went for a Red Rum sleeper, but Cage backed him into the corner turnbuckles. Hook bashed Cage with a kendo stick and then backdropped him onto the tacks. The camera showed a few tacks stuck to his back. Hook then forearmed him and applied Red Rum. Cage leaped back and drove Hook’s back onto the tacks. Hook held on, though, and Cage passed out.

WINNER: Hook via submission in 10:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match, one of Hook’s better singles matches. Hook scored some cred points holding that Red Rum after landing on the tacks like that.)

-Afterward, the Gates of Agony attacked Hook. Jericho’s music played and he ran out to save Hook from a furtherbeating. He used his bat to clear the ring. He played to the crowd and then bashed the trash can with the bat.

-A video played with Tony Khan announcing that the tag titles will be vacated and they’ll hold a tournament. Excalibur said in coming weeks, the tournament would take place.

-Renee interviewed Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor. She asked what’s next for him after losing his title. Cassidy said he’ll do whatever he can to fill his backpack with another championship. She asked if they’ll enter the tag tournament. Chuck said he’s not cleared yet, but Trent & Cassidy have a match on Friday.

(3) KILLSWITCH vs. “DADDY MAGIC” MATT MENARD

Christian Cage’s music played and he, Nick Wayne, and Shayna Wayne accompanied Killswitch onto the stage. Menard attacked Killswitch as soon as he entered the ring and the ref rewarded the illegal attack by calling for the bell 46 minutes into the hour. Christian joined in on commentary. Killswitch came back with a chokeslam at 1:30. Christian bragged about taking out Adam Copeland and Danny Garcia. He said Garcia’s chance will come some day, but not while he’s in AEW. He threatened to rip of Excalibur’s mask and show that he is uglier than Schiavone. Killswitch finished Menard decisively with a clotehsline to the back of his head.

WINNER: Killswitch in 3:00.

-Afterward, Christian laughed as Killswitch picked up Menard for more of a beating. Garcia made the save. Nick ran into the ring and attacked Garcia. Killswitch then held Menard as Nick landed a leaping cutter off the second rope. Christian said there’s nothing Nick can’t do under his guidance. As they celebrated on the stage, Copeland attacked Nick with a chair. He put him in a sleeper. Christian backed away. Shayna went for a low-blow, but Copeland grabbed her arm and blocked it. He chased Christian back to the ring and through the crowd and eventually through the backstage area. The cameras were stationed everywhere to film it as Christian ran to the parking garage, yanked someone out of a vehicle and sped off in it. Copeland called him a little bitch and said he’ll face him for the TNT Title in an I Quit match in Toronto.

-They went to Excalibur, Schiavone, and Taz at ringside. Excalibur said he was just informed by Tony Khan that it’s official.

-Renee interviewed Kyle O’Reilly backstage. She said he was gone nearly two years. She asked what he was doing. O’Reilly said he hated to admit it, but for a while he didn’t think he’d ever wrestle again. He said he’s grateful he’s getting a second chance to do the only thing he was ever good at. He said he has great respect for Undisputed Kingdom, but he’s not sure what path to take because he’s fallen so far. He said he’s got to do whatever’s next for him on his own.

(Keller’s Analysis: Nice promo. He was nice and earnest and came across as someone you’d want to root for. A good foundation to build on from here.) [c]

-A video package aired on the Sting & Darby Allin vs. Young Bucks match at Revolution.

