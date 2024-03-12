Related Articles

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Top WWE executives Nick Khan (WWE President) and Brad Blum (COO) are reportedly the people referred to in a federal lawsuit filed in January by a woman alleging former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon sexually abused during her tenure as an employee with the company a few years ago.

The lawsuit mentioned Corporate Officers No. 1, No. 2, No. 3, and No. 4. In a new article this week from Front Office Sports, the article says those officers are Nick Khan, Brad Blum, Stephanie McMahon, and Brian Nurse (WWE Legal).

Corporate Officers No. 1 and No. 2 are alleged in the lawsuit as having facilitated or helped to cover up McMahon’s conduct, alleged in the lawsuit as sexual abuse and exploitation. The lawsuit claimed McMahon introduced Grant to Khan and Blum as his “fixers,” which is a term referring to someone who “intervenes to enable someone to circumvent the law or obtain a political favor,” according to Merriam-Webster dictionary.



The lawsuit characterizes Corporate Officers No. 1 and No. 2 as “in a completely undefined role, except for the understanding that she remain a sexual slave to be used and trafficked by McMahon within the WWE.” It claims that they were aware the employee, Janel Grant, was hired without qualifications or a defined role “except for the understanding that she remain a sexual slave to be used and trafficked by McMahon within the WWE.”

In response, WWE issued a statement to Front Office Sports denying Khan and Blum had such awareness of her role and how she was bring treated by McMahon.

“WWE takes Ms. Grant’s allegations very seriously and has no tolerance for any physical abuse or unwanted physical contact,” a WWE spokesperson said. “Neither Nick Khan nor Brad Blum, prior to the lawsuit being filed on January 25, 2024, were aware of any allegation by Ms. Grant that she was the victim of abuse or unwanted physical contact; nor does the complaint allege that either had knowledge of such.”

