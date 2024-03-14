FREE PODCAST 3/13 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Krol: Mercedes Mone debuts, Joe defends against Wardlow, Ospreay high energy promo, live callers, mailbag, on-site report (153 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Eric Krol from PWTorch to discuss AEW Dynamite including a lot of talk about the Mercedes Mone debut, Samoa Joe defends the AEW World Title against Wardlow, Will Ospreay delivers a high energy, enthusiastic promo, Chris Jericho & Hook team together, and more discussed with live callers emails. They also talk with an on-site correspondent with details on what it was like in the arena.

