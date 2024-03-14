VIP AUDIO 3/13 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Mercedes Mone opens the show, Wardlow challenges Joe for World Title, Osprey in-ring promo, Jericho & Hook team, Young Bucks & Okada wrestle, more (25 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the March 13 edition of AEW Dynamite featuring Mercedes Mone opening the show, Wardlow challenging Samoa Joe for World Title, Will Osprey presents a high-energy in-ring promo, Chris Jericho & Hook team against Gates of Agony, the Young Bucks & Okada vs. Pac & Eddie Kingston & Penta, Willow Nightingale vs. Rico, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO