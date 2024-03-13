FREE PODCAST 3/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review United Wrestling Network and NWA Powerr, more (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland take an insightful look at two weekly wrestling programs that are aiming for a throwback feeling with their presentation – United Wrestling Network and NWA Powerr. After in-depth recaps of both shows, our hosts compare the two and look at who presents the project better, which promotion is better at introducing characters and recapping ongoing storylines, the struggles both will face in a crowded marketplace, what they think they are doing correctly, and where there is room for improvement. For VIP listeners, they check out the newly formed ASE wrestling promotion and two matches – Frontman Jah C vs. Kevin Knight and Jonathan Gresham battling Darius Carter.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO