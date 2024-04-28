VIP AUDIO 4/28 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Wrestling games draft, NFL draft thoughts from Josh regarding Tony’s appearance, AEW defections to WWE, more (66 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio open with puppy travel madness, hot weather, a few kind words on Craig, and listener email roundup featuring:

A video game draft, regardless of system

Thoughts on the NFL Draft from the weekend

Who returns from AEW to WWE first, and Josh’s thoughts on Mercedes’ run so far

Known booking flaws of Paul Levesque

New Japan’s current booking struggles and how they can return to glory

Stephanie McMahon, co-CEO again?

Jesse Ventura chances in modern WWE

Freddie Prinze, Jr’s wrestling promotion and its chances in the current scene

Hot Takes speed round featuring MLW, NWA, television shows and more

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO