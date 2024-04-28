News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 4/28 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Wrestling games draft, NFL draft thoughts from Josh regarding Tony’s appearance, AEW defections to WWE, more (66 min.)

April 28, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio open with puppy travel madness, hot weather, a few kind words on Craig, and listener email roundup featuring:

  • A video game draft, regardless of system
  • Thoughts on the NFL Draft from the weekend
  • Who returns from AEW to WWE first, and Josh’s thoughts on Mercedes’ run so far
  • Known booking flaws of Paul Levesque
  • New Japan’s current booking struggles and how they can return to glory
  • Stephanie McMahon, co-CEO again?
  • Jesse Ventura chances in modern WWE
  • Freddie Prinze, Jr’s wrestling promotion and its chances in the current scene
  • Hot Takes speed round featuring MLW, NWA, television shows and more

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024