VIP AUDIO 4/28 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Wrestling games draft, NFL draft thoughts from Josh regarding Tony’s appearance, AEW defections to WWE, more (66 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio open with puppy travel madness, hot weather, a few kind words on Craig, and listener email roundup featuring:
- A video game draft, regardless of system
- Thoughts on the NFL Draft from the weekend
- Who returns from AEW to WWE first, and Josh’s thoughts on Mercedes’ run so far
- Known booking flaws of Paul Levesque
- New Japan’s current booking struggles and how they can return to glory
- Stephanie McMahon, co-CEO again?
- Jesse Ventura chances in modern WWE
- Freddie Prinze, Jr’s wrestling promotion and its chances in the current scene
- Hot Takes speed round featuring MLW, NWA, television shows and more
