WWE RAW PREVIEW (4/29): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Monday, April 29, 2024

Where: Kansas City, Mo. at T-Mobile Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 9,100 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 9,909.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

WWE Draft continues

The Judgment Day (Damian Priest & J.D. McDonagh & Finn Balor) vs. Jey Uso & Ricochet & Andrade

C.M. Punk to return to Raw

Logan Paul to return to Raw

